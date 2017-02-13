Statehouse leaders say Strange appointment - awkward,' casts - cloud'
Some Alabama Republicans in the Statehouse today said Gov. Robert Bentley's appointment of Attorney General Luther Strange to the U.S. Senate is awkward and that they would have advised against it. "The optics of that are horrible," said Rep. Ed Henry, R-Hartselle.
