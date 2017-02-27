Somerville man wants murder charge dropped on 'stand your ground' law
A Somerville man who admitted to killing a Hartselle man two years ago will cite the state's "stand your ground" law when he asks a Morgan County judge today to dismiss the murder charge against him. Gregory Bryan Crow, 29, and his attorneys will be in Morgan County Circuit Court Judge Steven Haddock's courtroom for Haddock to decide whether to dismiss the charge against Crow in the shooting death of Chad Lorance.
