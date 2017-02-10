Plan would allow non-Decatur students...

Plan would allow non-Decatur students in early college high school

Decatur City Schools is expected to vote Tuesday on a memorandum of agreement that will create the district's first early college high school. The proposed agreement would be between Decatur City Schools and Calhoun Community College, but Superintendent Dan Brigman said the long-range plan is to create a "consortium" that would allow students from other districts to enroll.

