Patricia Lacey and Timothy Brown are Engaged
Patricia Ann Lacey of Double Springs is pleased to announce the engagement of her daughter, Michelle Lacey of Double Springs to Timothy Wayne Brown of Hartselle, son of Patricia Ann Brown and the late Jack D. "Jackie" Brown of Hartselle.
