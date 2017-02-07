Package store, restaurant seeking approval to sell alcohol in Hartselle
Hartselle's Alcohol Review Committee has approved applications that could bring the first package store and sit-down restaurant with alcohol sales to the city. The committee also is forwarding the off-premise alcohol sales application of the Wal-Mart Supercenter on U.S. 31 to the council for approval, City Clerk Rita Lee said.
