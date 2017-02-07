Package store, restaurant seeking app...

Package store, restaurant seeking approval to sell alcohol in Hartselle

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Feb 4 Read more: The Decatur Daily

Hartselle's Alcohol Review Committee has approved applications that could bring the first package store and sit-down restaurant with alcohol sales to the city. The committee also is forwarding the off-premise alcohol sales application of the Wal-Mart Supercenter on U.S. 31 to the council for approval, City Clerk Rita Lee said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Decatur Daily.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hartselle Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Does anyone know Mick Stafford? Dec '16 gwf 1
McClary Tire Center Dec '16 PATRIOT 1
Review: Medical Weight Loss Solutions (Jul '08) Dec '16 medical weight loss 64
News Hartselle to ban nightclubs, bars: (Oct '10) Dec '16 ThomasA 3
Hartselle Hunt & Fish Club Nov '16 Silvio Gattuso 1
gods will (Nov '12) Nov '16 Maggie Simpson 2
Any Pizza Hut employees in Hartselle who have h... (Mar '13) Nov '16 Maggie Simpson 2
See all Hartselle Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hartselle Forum Now

Hartselle Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hartselle Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. American Idol
  4. Supreme Court
  5. China
  1. Gunman
  2. Syria
  3. Tornado
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
 

Hartselle, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,247 • Total comments across all topics: 278,656,240

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC