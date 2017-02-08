NWS: Evidence of tornado damage discovered near Hartselle
The National Weather Service is letting the public know more about storm damage after thunderstorms came through Morgan County Wednesday night. The NWS and Morgan County EMA surveyed damage near the Hartselle area, and they determined that the damage was caused by thunderstorm winds of 60 mph.
