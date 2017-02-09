Mary Greenhill and Randall Greene are Engaged
Richard and Carol Greenhill of Hartselle are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Mary Emily Greenhill, to Randall Blake Greene, son of Randy Greene of Pell City and Melissa Lynn Greene of Fayette.
