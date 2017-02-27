Lawmakers who don't like Bentley's pr...

Lawmakers who don't like Bentley's prison plan looking for options

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Feb 23 Read more: The Decatur Daily

Speaker of the House Mac McCutcheon, R-Monrovia, said today there are multiple ongoing discussions, including whether a smaller version of Bentley's plan to build four mega prisons is possible. This morning, Rep. Johnny Mack Morrow, D-Red Bay, and about a half dozen other lawmakers, including some Republicans, criticized Bentley's plan to close many existing crowded and outdated prisons and said housing inmates in county jails is an option that should be further explored.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Decatur Daily.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hartselle Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 8 local students named National Merit finalists Feb 15 Donal Juniorhigh ... 1
Does anyone know Mick Stafford? Dec '16 gwf 1
McClary Tire Center Dec '16 PATRIOT 1
Review: Medical Weight Loss Solutions (Jul '08) Dec '16 medical weight loss 64
News Hartselle to ban nightclubs, bars: (Oct '10) Dec '16 ThomasA 3
Hartselle Hunt & Fish Club Nov '16 Silvio Gattuso 1
gods will (Nov '12) Nov '16 Maggie Simpson 2
See all Hartselle Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hartselle Forum Now

Hartselle Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hartselle Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Space Station
  2. Iraq
  3. Egypt
  4. South Korea
  5. Libya
 

Hartselle, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,907 • Total comments across all topics: 279,198,925

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC