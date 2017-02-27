Lawmakers who don't like Bentley's prison plan looking for options
Speaker of the House Mac McCutcheon, R-Monrovia, said today there are multiple ongoing discussions, including whether a smaller version of Bentley's plan to build four mega prisons is possible. This morning, Rep. Johnny Mack Morrow, D-Red Bay, and about a half dozen other lawmakers, including some Republicans, criticized Bentley's plan to close many existing crowded and outdated prisons and said housing inmates in county jails is an option that should be further explored.
