Hartselle pharmacy burglarized twice in two weeks
Store surveillance shows three people breaking their glass front door, leaping over the counter and taking a number of prescription pill bottles. "I don't think they knew what they were doing," said Knight.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WHNT-TV Huntsville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hartselle Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Does anyone know Mick Stafford?
|Dec '16
|gwf
|1
|McClary Tire Center
|Dec '16
|PATRIOT
|1
|Review: Medical Weight Loss Solutions (Jul '08)
|Dec '16
|medical weight loss
|64
|Hartselle to ban nightclubs, bars: (Oct '10)
|Dec '16
|ThomasA
|3
|Hartselle Hunt & Fish Club
|Nov '16
|Silvio Gattuso
|1
|gods will (Nov '12)
|Nov '16
|Maggie Simpson
|2
|Any Pizza Hut employees in Hartselle who have h... (Mar '13)
|Nov '16
|Maggie Simpson
|2
Find what you want!
Search Hartselle Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC