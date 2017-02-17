Hartselle Junior High School expands ...

Hartselle Junior High School expands special needs program through community service grant

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: WAAY

The building, which sat vacant for about three years, was renovated, thanks largely to teachers and students, into "Riley's Resource Center." Previously, the special needs students were taught in a single room in the main part of the school, which educators and officials said was limiting.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAAY.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hartselle Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 8 local students named National Merit finalists Wed Donal Juniorhigh ... 1
Does anyone know Mick Stafford? Dec '16 gwf 1
McClary Tire Center Dec '16 PATRIOT 1
Review: Medical Weight Loss Solutions (Jul '08) Dec '16 medical weight loss 64
News Hartselle to ban nightclubs, bars: (Oct '10) Dec '16 ThomasA 3
Hartselle Hunt & Fish Club Nov '16 Silvio Gattuso 1
gods will (Nov '12) Nov '16 Maggie Simpson 2
See all Hartselle Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hartselle Forum Now

Hartselle Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hartselle Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. North Korea
  5. Hurricane
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
 

Hartselle, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,972 • Total comments across all topics: 278,955,465

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC