Hartselle Junior High School expands special needs program through community service grant
The building, which sat vacant for about three years, was renovated, thanks largely to teachers and students, into "Riley's Resource Center." Previously, the special needs students were taught in a single room in the main part of the school, which educators and officials said was limiting.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAAY.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hartselle Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|8 local students named National Merit finalists
|Wed
|Donal Juniorhigh ...
|1
|Does anyone know Mick Stafford?
|Dec '16
|gwf
|1
|McClary Tire Center
|Dec '16
|PATRIOT
|1
|Review: Medical Weight Loss Solutions (Jul '08)
|Dec '16
|medical weight loss
|64
|Hartselle to ban nightclubs, bars: (Oct '10)
|Dec '16
|ThomasA
|3
|Hartselle Hunt & Fish Club
|Nov '16
|Silvio Gattuso
|1
|gods will (Nov '12)
|Nov '16
|Maggie Simpson
|2
Find what you want!
Search Hartselle Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC