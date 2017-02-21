Hartselle has 4 applicants for CFO po...

Hartselle has 4 applicants for CFO position

Hartselle City Schools will accept applications for a chief financial officer "until the position is filled," said school board President Randy Sparkman. Hartselle has received applications from Tieasha Abdur-Rasheed, Birmingham City Schools coordinator of human capital; Lesley Bollendorf, CFO for the Alabama Institute for the Deaf and Blind; Willie Davis, CFO with Bessemer City Schools; and Larissa Partlow, who works at Alabama Farm Credit, ACA.

