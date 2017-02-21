Hammon to step down as Alabama's Hous...

Hammon to step down as Alabama's House majority leader

Alabama House Majority Leader Micky Hammon, R-Decatur, announced Wednesday that he plans to step down from his leadership post. "I have decided to step down from my position as House Majority Leader once an election for the post is held next week," Hammon was quoted as saying in a press release sent to reporters Wednesday.

