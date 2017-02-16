Free Arbor Day trees available Wednesday
Celebrate Arbor Day two months early by picking up a free tree and planting guide in Hartselle on Wednesday. Pine and hardwood trees will be available from 8-11 a.m. with a maximum of 10 trees per person.
