Former Morgan sheriff's process server pleads guilty to 7 drug charges

Thursday Feb 2 Read more: The Decatur Daily

A former process server with the Morgan County Sheriff's Office, accused of arranging the sale of prescription drugs from his patrol car in 2011, pleaded guilty to seven drug charges in Morgan County Circuit Court on Thursday afternoon. Steven Eugene Parker, 55, 478 Alabama 36 E., Hartselle, pleaded guilty to three counts of distribution of a controlled substance and four counts of possession of a controlled substance, according to court records.

