Falkville discusses increasing fuel t...

Falkville discusses increasing fuel taxes

The possibility of higher local taxes on gasoline and diesel fuel purchases made inside the town of Falkville and its police jurisdiction was raised during a work session conducted by elected officials on Jan. 31. Mayor Ken Winkles and council members reviewed a chart showing fuel taxes currently being collected by other municipalities.

