Court motion questions sheriff's use ...

Court motion questions sheriff's use of inmate food money; seeks contempt ruling

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: The Decatur Daily

A human rights group monitoring a federal lawsuit about conditions in the Morgan County Jail is asking that Sheriff Ana Franklin show why she should not be held in contempt for alleged misuse of money intended for feeding inmates and for failing to produce records required by a consent decree in the case. The motion filed Tuesday by the Southern Center for Human Rights said Franklin removed $160,000 from the jail food account in 2015 despite a 2009 amended consent decree that money for feeding inmates "be used exclusively" for that purpose.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Decatur Daily.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hartselle Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 8 local students named National Merit finalists Feb 15 Donal Juniorhigh ... 1
Does anyone know Mick Stafford? Dec '16 gwf 1
McClary Tire Center Dec '16 PATRIOT 1
Review: Medical Weight Loss Solutions (Jul '08) Dec '16 medical weight loss 64
News Hartselle to ban nightclubs, bars: (Oct '10) Dec '16 ThomasA 3
Hartselle Hunt & Fish Club Nov '16 Silvio Gattuso 1
gods will (Nov '12) Nov '16 Maggie Simpson 2
See all Hartselle Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hartselle Forum Now

Hartselle Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hartselle Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. NASA
  4. Pakistan
  5. Death Penalty
 

Hartselle, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,976 • Total comments across all topics: 279,072,216

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC