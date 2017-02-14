A Night to Shine: Prom celebrates individuals with special needs
Alivia Bencze, 14, receives a kiss from Joseph Kanaday, 15, during a slow song at the A Night to Shine prom at Fairview: The Grace Place in Falkville on Friday. [CRYSTAL VANDER WEIT/DECATUR DAILY] Guests dance at the A Night to Shine prom at Fairview: The Grace Place in Falkville on Friday.
