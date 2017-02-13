2 people killed in Hartselle wreck, 2 injured
Troopers on the scene said two vehicles hit in a head-on collision on Danville Road near Neel Road, then a third vehicle collided with the other two shortly after the initial crash. One vehicle caught on fire.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAAY.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hartselle Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Does anyone know Mick Stafford?
|Dec '16
|gwf
|1
|McClary Tire Center
|Dec '16
|PATRIOT
|1
|Review: Medical Weight Loss Solutions (Jul '08)
|Dec '16
|medical weight loss
|64
|Hartselle to ban nightclubs, bars: (Oct '10)
|Dec '16
|ThomasA
|3
|Hartselle Hunt & Fish Club
|Nov '16
|Silvio Gattuso
|1
|gods will (Nov '12)
|Nov '16
|Maggie Simpson
|2
|Any Pizza Hut employees in Hartselle who have h... (Mar '13)
|Nov '16
|Maggie Simpson
|2
Find what you want!
Search Hartselle Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC