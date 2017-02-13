2 people killed in Hartselle wreck, 2...

2 people killed in Hartselle wreck, 2 injured

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: WAAY

Troopers on the scene said two vehicles hit in a head-on collision on Danville Road near Neel Road, then a third vehicle collided with the other two shortly after the initial crash. One vehicle caught on fire.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAAY.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hartselle Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Does anyone know Mick Stafford? Dec '16 gwf 1
McClary Tire Center Dec '16 PATRIOT 1
Review: Medical Weight Loss Solutions (Jul '08) Dec '16 medical weight loss 64
News Hartselle to ban nightclubs, bars: (Oct '10) Dec '16 ThomasA 3
Hartselle Hunt & Fish Club Nov '16 Silvio Gattuso 1
gods will (Nov '12) Nov '16 Maggie Simpson 2
Any Pizza Hut employees in Hartselle who have h... (Mar '13) Nov '16 Maggie Simpson 2
See all Hartselle Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hartselle Forum Now

Hartselle Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hartselle Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. Pakistan
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Hurricane
  2. Toyota
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Al Franken
 

Hartselle, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,134 • Total comments across all topics: 278,851,074

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC