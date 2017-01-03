Wal-Mart shoplifting call leads to me...

Wal-Mart shoplifting call leads to meth charges

Decatur police responding to a shoplifting call at Wal-Mart on Sunday charged the suspect with possessing methamphetamine, according to a Police Department news release. Nicholas Edward Oden, 28, 714 Ray Road, Hartselle, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and misdemeanor charges of third-degree criminal trespass and fourth-degree theft, police said.

