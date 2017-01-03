Wal-Mart shoplifting call leads to meth charges
Decatur police responding to a shoplifting call at Wal-Mart on Sunday charged the suspect with possessing methamphetamine, according to a Police Department news release. Nicholas Edward Oden, 28, 714 Ray Road, Hartselle, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and misdemeanor charges of third-degree criminal trespass and fourth-degree theft, police said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Decatur Daily.
Add your comments below
Hartselle Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ricky dean stewart
|Jan 2
|The a team
|1
|Does anyone know Mick Stafford?
|Dec 30
|gwf
|1
|McClary Tire Center
|Dec 15
|PATRIOT
|1
|Review: Medical Weight Loss Solutions (Jul '08)
|Dec '16
|medical weight loss
|64
|Hartselle to ban nightclubs, bars: (Oct '10)
|Dec '16
|ThomasA
|3
|Hartselle Hunt & Fish Club
|Nov '16
|Silvio Gattuso
|1
|gods will (Nov '12)
|Nov '16
|Maggie Simpson
|2
Find what you want!
Search Hartselle Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC