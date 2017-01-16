TUESDAY: Free class on sex laws for t...

TUESDAY: Free class on sex laws for teens, parents

Talking about consent, sexting, and so on isn't a comfortable topic for parents, but with technology making these more pressing matters, a local lawyer wants to educate you, and your kids, on the legal responsibilities, with a free class Tuesday night. Hartselle-based lawyer Patrick Caver is hosting Birds, Bees, and The Law at the Austin High School gym at 6:30 Tuesday evening.

