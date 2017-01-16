TUESDAY: Free class on sex laws for teens, parents
Talking about consent, sexting, and so on isn't a comfortable topic for parents, but with technology making these more pressing matters, a local lawyer wants to educate you, and your kids, on the legal responsibilities, with a free class Tuesday night. Hartselle-based lawyer Patrick Caver is hosting Birds, Bees, and The Law at the Austin High School gym at 6:30 Tuesday evening.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WHNT-TV Huntsville.
Add your comments below
Hartselle Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Does anyone know Mick Stafford?
|Dec 30
|gwf
|1
|McClary Tire Center
|Dec '16
|PATRIOT
|1
|Review: Medical Weight Loss Solutions (Jul '08)
|Dec '16
|medical weight loss
|64
|Hartselle to ban nightclubs, bars: (Oct '10)
|Dec '16
|ThomasA
|3
|Hartselle Hunt & Fish Club
|Nov '16
|Silvio Gattuso
|1
|gods will (Nov '12)
|Nov '16
|Maggie Simpson
|2
|Any Pizza Hut employees in Hartselle who have h... (Mar '13)
|Nov '16
|Maggie Simpson
|2
Find what you want!
Search Hartselle Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC