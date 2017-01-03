Surveillance image of car burglary suspects in Hartselle
Police released surveillance photos that show three suspects believed to be involved in several car burglaries in and around Hartselle on Jan. 2. Police say one of the suspects appears to be walking around with the gun in his hand as he and the other two suspects break into cars. Police say this suspect likely brought the gun with him.
