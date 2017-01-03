Surveillance image of car burglary su...

Surveillance image of car burglary suspects in Hartselle

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jan 6 Read more: WSFA-TV Montgomery

Police released surveillance photos that show three suspects believed to be involved in several car burglaries in and around Hartselle on Jan. 2. Police say one of the suspects appears to be walking around with the gun in his hand as he and the other two suspects break into cars. Police say this suspect likely brought the gun with him.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WSFA-TV Montgomery.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hartselle Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ricky dean stewart Jan 2 The a team 1
Does anyone know Mick Stafford? Dec 30 gwf 1
McClary Tire Center Dec 15 PATRIOT 1
Review: Medical Weight Loss Solutions (Jul '08) Dec '16 medical weight loss 64
News Hartselle to ban nightclubs, bars: (Oct '10) Dec '16 ThomasA 3
Hartselle Hunt & Fish Club Nov '16 Silvio Gattuso 1
gods will (Nov '12) Nov '16 Maggie Simpson 2
See all Hartselle Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hartselle Forum Now

Hartselle Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hartselle Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Death Penalty
  5. North Korea
 

Hartselle, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,220 • Total comments across all topics: 277,768,566

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC