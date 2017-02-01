State Rep. Ed Henry of Hartselle says...

State Rep. Ed Henry of Hartselle says he s not running in 2018

Henry, a two-term and often controversial lawmaker, made the declaration when asked about Scott Stadthagen, who today said he is running for the House District 9 seat next year. "If he truly feels that this is where God is leading him, then I'm glad he is being obedient because it is not God's will that I run again for the Legislature," Henry said.

