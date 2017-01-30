State opens bids for repaving U.S. 31, Alabama 24
A Cullman company was the apparent low bidder to repave U.S. 31 between Lacon and Hartselle and to retrofit a railroad bridge near Lacon when the Alabama Department of Transportation held its monthly bid openings today in Montgomery. Good Hope Contracting Co.
