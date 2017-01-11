State of the state: Proposed gas tax among difficult issues facing Legislature

Sen. Arthur Orr said an alternative proposal to a 3-cent-per-gallon increase in the gasoline and diesel tax for local road and bridge projects is "raising the gas tax just because it's low" in comparison with other states. JOHN GODBEY/DECATUR DAILY State Rep. Terri Collins, who spoke at the State of the State forum Tuesday morning, said she'd like to hear more from residents about a proposed increase in the gasoline and diesel tax.

