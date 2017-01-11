State of the state: Proposed gas tax ...

State of the state: Proposed gas tax among difficult issues facing Legislature

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: The Decatur Daily

Sen. Arthur Orr said an alternative proposal to a 3-cent-per-gallon increase in the gasoline and diesel tax for local road and bridge projects is "raising the gas tax just because it's low" in comparison with other states. JOHN GODBEY/DECATUR DAILY State Rep. Terri Collins, who spoke at the State of the State forum Tuesday morning, said she'd like to hear more from residents about a proposed increase in the gasoline and diesel tax.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Decatur Daily.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hartselle Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ricky dean stewart Jan 2 The a team 1
Does anyone know Mick Stafford? Dec 30 gwf 1
McClary Tire Center Dec 15 PATRIOT 1
Review: Medical Weight Loss Solutions (Jul '08) Dec '16 medical weight loss 64
News Hartselle to ban nightclubs, bars: (Oct '10) Dec '16 ThomasA 3
Hartselle Hunt & Fish Club Nov '16 Silvio Gattuso 1
gods will (Nov '12) Nov '16 Maggie Simpson 2
See all Hartselle Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hartselle Forum Now

Hartselle Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hartselle Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Climate Change
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Death Penalty
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
 

Hartselle, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,660 • Total comments across all topics: 277,825,978

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC