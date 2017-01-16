Shelton signs with the University of Mobile
Hartselle High School had another student athlete sign to play in college when Billie Shelton signed to play at the University of Mobile.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hartselle Enquirer.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hartselle Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Does anyone know Mick Stafford?
|Dec 30
|gwf
|1
|McClary Tire Center
|Dec '16
|PATRIOT
|1
|Review: Medical Weight Loss Solutions (Jul '08)
|Dec '16
|medical weight loss
|64
|Hartselle to ban nightclubs, bars: (Oct '10)
|Dec '16
|ThomasA
|3
|Hartselle Hunt & Fish Club
|Nov '16
|Silvio Gattuso
|1
|gods will (Nov '12)
|Nov '16
|Maggie Simpson
|2
|Any Pizza Hut employees in Hartselle who have h... (Mar '13)
|Nov '16
|Maggie Simpson
|2
Find what you want!
Search Hartselle Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC