If I can find common ground with wome...

If I can find common ground with women in California, maybe there's hope for DC

18 hrs ago Read more: Alabama Live

The Alabama/California Conversation Project is a collaboration between AL.com and Spaceship Media, a journalism nonprofit that facilitates engagement between communities at odds. Since Dec. 14, a group of about 25 women from Alabama who supported Trump and 25 women from California's San Francisco Bay Area who supported Clinton have been in nearly constant conversation.

Hartselle, AL

