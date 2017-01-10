HPD investigates string of vehicle burglaries
Law enforcement officers request residents be mindful of what they leave in their vehicles after three car burglaries were reported on Jan. 3. Hartselle Police Chief Ron Puckett said leaving a vehicle unlocked makes it easy for criminal opportunists to take advantage of accessible property, especially firearms.
