Hearing for Hartselle City Schools CFO is Thursday

A hearing to determine the fate of Hartselle City Schools Chief Financial Officer John Godwin will be Thursday at 5:30 p.m. in the Central Office, Superintendent Vic Wilson said. Godwin, who came to Hartselle from the Morgan County school system, has been on paid administrative leave since Dec. 11. School officials have not released details about why Godwin was placed on leave.

