Hartselle woman's bail reduced in murder-for-hire scheme

A Hartselle woman charged with hiring someone to kill her husband had her bail reduced from $500,000 to $30,000 Monday by Morgan County Circuit Court Judge Glenn Thompson. Sarah Heather Shepard, 28, 1004 Mitwede St. S.W., has been in Morgan County Jail since May 20 after Hartselle police arrested her for arranging an undercover officer to kill Richard Shepard, according to police and court records.

