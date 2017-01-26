Hartselle holding hearings on alcohol tonight
The first public hearings for businesses that want to sell alcohol in Hartselle will take place tonight at 7 in council chambers, city officials said. The council will consider applications from Hartselle Food Mart, Hartselle Exxon, Kroger and Liberty 2000, City Clerk Rita Lee said.
