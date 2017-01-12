Godwin resigns as Hartselle schools CFO
On the day attorneys for Hartselle City Schools were to make the case for his termination, John Godwin resigned Thursday as the district's chief financial officer. "This will conclude his contract with Hartselle City Schools, and we will no longer pay him after that date," the superintendent said.
