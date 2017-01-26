First beer sold in Hartselle after voters decide to go wet
The decisive choice by voters to go wet in November 2016 comes after past voters rejected legal alcohol sales four times. Jeff Johnson, chairman for Families for a Safe Hartselle said the anti-alcohol side can file a petition in two years to try and get a referendum on the ballot asking to reverse the result.
