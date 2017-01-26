First beer sold in Hartselle after vo...

First beer sold in Hartselle after voters decide to go wet

Read more: WSFA-TV Montgomery

The decisive choice by voters to go wet in November 2016 comes after past voters rejected legal alcohol sales four times. Jeff Johnson, chairman for Families for a Safe Hartselle said the anti-alcohol side can file a petition in two years to try and get a referendum on the ballot asking to reverse the result.

