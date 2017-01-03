Fire Department orders 2 new trucks
A ladder truck and a pumper truck are on order for Decatur Fire and Rescue and should be delivered in seven to 11 months, Fire Chief Tony Grande said. The two fire trucks, at a cost of $1.2 million, are being purchased from Sutphen Corp., of Dublin, Ohio.
