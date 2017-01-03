Fire Department orders 2 new trucks

Fire Department orders 2 new trucks

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Decatur Daily

A ladder truck and a pumper truck are on order for Decatur Fire and Rescue and should be delivered in seven to 11 months, Fire Chief Tony Grande said. The two fire trucks, at a cost of $1.2 million, are being purchased from Sutphen Corp., of Dublin, Ohio.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Decatur Daily.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hartselle Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ricky dean stewart Jan 2 The a team 1
Does anyone know Mick Stafford? Dec 30 gwf 1
McClary Tire Center Dec 15 PATRIOT 1
Review: Medical Weight Loss Solutions (Jul '08) Dec '16 medical weight loss 64
News Hartselle to ban nightclubs, bars: (Oct '10) Dec '16 ThomasA 3
Hartselle Hunt & Fish Club Nov '16 Silvio Gattuso 1
gods will (Nov '12) Nov '16 Maggie Simpson 2
See all Hartselle Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hartselle Forum Now

Hartselle Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hartselle Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Syria
 

Hartselle, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,875 • Total comments across all topics: 277,805,910

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC