failing schools' list out Thursday
The state's latest "failing" schools list will be released Thursday, but several local school system leaders say they haven't heard anything from the Alabama State Department of Education and don't think they're on it. This year's list could differ from last year's in part because it uses 10th-graders' ACT Aspire scores, which were low statewide.
