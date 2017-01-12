Decatur Police arrest Hartselle man p...

Decatur Police arrest Hartselle man possessing 'large' amounts of spice

A Hartselle man is facing drug trafficking charges after police find large amounts of spice in his car at a Decatur gas station. 37-year old Ricky Dewayne Adams was arrested after agents with the Madison-Morgan HIDTA Stac Team and Decatur Police responded to a complaint about illegal drug activity at a Citgo gas station on Sandlin Road Friday.

