Chatterbox: Hartselle High sorority celebrates 50 years with winter formal

Justyn Willingham, left, and Akila Orr received scholarship money in memory of Calvin Thompson, a longtime educator in Lawrence County, during the NAACP Martin Luther King Jr. breakfast in Lawrence County on Jan. 14. COURTESY PHOTO The Les Amies Winter Formal was held earlier this month with pomp and circumstance. Celebrating 50 years, Les Amies Sorority at Hartselle High was founded in the fall of 1966 by two key members, Kay Kimbrough Martin and Sissy Doss Sparkman .

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Decatur Daily.