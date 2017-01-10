10 Hartselle businesses seeking license to sell alcohol
Ten businesses have applied and met zoning requirements to sell alcohol in Hartselle, city officials said Wednesday, just two months after voters approved a referendum allowing alcohol sales. Nine of the businesses are on U.S. 31 and three are restaurants, City Planner Jeremy Griffith said.
Read more at The Decatur Daily.
