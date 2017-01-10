10 Hartselle businesses seeking licen...

10 Hartselle businesses seeking license to sell alcohol

Ten businesses have applied and met zoning requirements to sell alcohol in Hartselle, city officials said Wednesday, just two months after voters approved a referendum allowing alcohol sales. Nine of the businesses are on U.S. 31 and three are restaurants, City Planner Jeremy Griffith said.

