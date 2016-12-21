Unknowns ahead for TVA in Trump administration

While the president has raised the possibility of selling Tennessee Valley Authority and President-elect Donald Trump often has promoted the benefits of privatization in the abstract, Trump hasn't given any public hints about his plans for the federally owned corporation. Joe Ritch, a Huntsville attorney and chairman of TVA's board of directors, said last week the agency created by President Franklin D. Roosevelt in 1933 should remain a public entity.

