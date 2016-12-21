Unknowns ahead for TVA in Trump admin...

Unknowns ahead for TVA in Trump administration

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: The Decatur Daily

While the president has raised the possibility of selling Tennessee Valley Authority and President-elect Donald Trump often has promoted the benefits of privatization in the abstract, Trump hasn't given any public hints about his plans for the federally owned corporation. Joe Ritch, a Huntsville attorney and chairman of TVA's board of directors, said last week the agency created by President Franklin D. Roosevelt in 1933 should remain a public entity.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Decatur Daily.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hartselle Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
McClary Tire Center Dec 15 PATRIOT 1
Review: Medical Weight Loss Solutions (Jul '08) Dec 6 medical weight loss 64
News Hartselle to ban nightclubs, bars: (Oct '10) Dec 3 ThomasA 3
Hartselle Hunt & Fish Club Nov '16 Silvio Gattuso 1
gods will (Nov '12) Nov '16 Maggie Simpson 2
Any Pizza Hut employees in Hartselle who have h... (Mar '13) Nov '16 Maggie Simpson 2
16 year old keeps sexting my husband (Jun '14) Nov '16 Punisher 3
See all Hartselle Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hartselle Forum Now

Hartselle Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hartselle Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Pakistan
  1. Mexico
  2. Wall Street
  3. Iran
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Cuba
 

Hartselle, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,306 • Total comments across all topics: 277,393,233

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC