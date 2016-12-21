State releases report card data for schools, districts
While several area school systems scored higher than the state average on school report card data released Friday, local education leaders continued to say schools shouldn't be judged only on this new information. Athens City and Hartselle City school districts scored above the state average on all five indicators.
