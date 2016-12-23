Santa treats 400 kids at Kids Day
Christmas came early for an estimated 400 kids who received wrapped gifts and bags of fruit and candy from Santa Claus during the 74th annual Kids Day program at Sparkman Civic Center in Hartselle on Fri., Dec. 9. Sponsored by John F. Thompson American Legion Post 52, the event included Hartselle Head Start, where 74 pre-school age students ... (more)
