Ringing in 2017 in north Alabama: Church services, dances, roller skating and champagne toasts

There will be plenty of local opportunities for revelry New Year's Eve as people bid farewell to a year that some are glad to see end. People around the world will gather Saturday to mark the end of a year that saw the deaths of popular figures Prince, David Bowie, Muhammad Ali, Carrie Fisher, John Glenn, Arnold Palmer, Alan Thicke, Florence Henderson, Glenn Frey, Sharon Jones, Pat Summitt and George Michael, the exit of Britain from the European Union and a presidential campaign that bred distrust and animosity.

