Ringing in 2017 in north Alabama: Chu...

Ringing in 2017 in north Alabama: Church services, dances, roller skating and champagne toasts

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Dec 29 Read more: The Decatur Daily

There will be plenty of local opportunities for revelry New Year's Eve as people bid farewell to a year that some are glad to see end. People around the world will gather Saturday to mark the end of a year that saw the deaths of popular figures Prince, David Bowie, Muhammad Ali, Carrie Fisher, John Glenn, Arnold Palmer, Alan Thicke, Florence Henderson, Glenn Frey, Sharon Jones, Pat Summitt and George Michael, the exit of Britain from the European Union and a presidential campaign that bred distrust and animosity.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Decatur Daily.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hartselle Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Does anyone know Mick Stafford? Fri gwf 1
McClary Tire Center Dec 15 PATRIOT 1
Review: Medical Weight Loss Solutions (Jul '08) Dec 6 medical weight loss 64
News Hartselle to ban nightclubs, bars: (Oct '10) Dec 3 ThomasA 3
Hartselle Hunt & Fish Club Nov '16 Silvio Gattuso 1
gods will (Nov '12) Nov '16 Maggie Simpson 2
Any Pizza Hut employees in Hartselle who have h... (Mar '13) Nov '16 Maggie Simpson 2
See all Hartselle Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hartselle Forum Now

Hartselle Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hartselle Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
  1. Egypt
  2. Mexico
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Pope Francis
 

Hartselle, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,350 • Total comments across all topics: 277,500,912

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC