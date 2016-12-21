Returning Christmas gift easier with receipt, but not always necessary
Many retailers have loosened their policies for returning those unwanted or non-fitting Christmas gifts, but it's always best to have the receipt when trying to exchange a gift. A recent survey by the National Retail Federation revealed that 90 percent of the people surveyed found store return policies to be fair.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Decatur Daily.
Add your comments below
Hartselle Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|McClary Tire Center
|Dec 15
|PATRIOT
|1
|Review: Medical Weight Loss Solutions (Jul '08)
|Dec 6
|medical weight loss
|64
|Hartselle to ban nightclubs, bars: (Oct '10)
|Dec 3
|ThomasA
|3
|Hartselle Hunt & Fish Club
|Nov 26
|Silvio Gattuso
|1
|gods will (Nov '12)
|Nov 26
|Maggie Simpson
|2
|Any Pizza Hut employees in Hartselle who have h... (Mar '13)
|Nov 26
|Maggie Simpson
|2
|16 year old keeps sexting my husband (Jun '14)
|Nov 26
|Punisher
|3
Find what you want!
Search Hartselle Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC