Rain in New Year's weekend forecast
Revelers ringing in 2017 around Decatur should be dressed for cool temperatures and rain, according to officials with the National Weather Service in Huntsville. New Year's Eve will bring high temperatures near 48 and an 80 percent chance of rain, Weber said.
Hartselle Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Does anyone know Mick Stafford?
|Fri
|gwf
|1
|McClary Tire Center
|Dec 15
|PATRIOT
|1
|Review: Medical Weight Loss Solutions (Jul '08)
|Dec 6
|medical weight loss
|64
|Hartselle to ban nightclubs, bars: (Oct '10)
|Dec 3
|ThomasA
|3
|Hartselle Hunt & Fish Club
|Nov '16
|Silvio Gattuso
|1
|gods will (Nov '12)
|Nov '16
|Maggie Simpson
|2
|Any Pizza Hut employees in Hartselle who have h... (Mar '13)
|Nov '16
|Maggie Simpson
|2
