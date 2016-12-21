Rain in New Year's weekend forecast

Rain in New Year's weekend forecast

Revelers ringing in 2017 around Decatur should be dressed for cool temperatures and rain, according to officials with the National Weather Service in Huntsville. New Year's Eve will bring high temperatures near 48 and an 80 percent chance of rain, Weber said.

