Mother, daughter charged with meth possession
The Morgan County Drug Task Force arrested a mother and daughter Monday for unlawful possession of a controlled substance, Morgan County Sheriff Ana Franklin said. Angela Terrell, 45, and Taylor Terrell, 20, were arrested in Hartselle after a Drug Task Force agent was called to a traffic stop when Hartselle police discovered what they believed to be methamphetamine inside the pair's vehicle, Franklin said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Decatur Daily.
Add your comments below
Hartselle Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|McClary Tire Center
|Dec 15
|PATRIOT
|1
|Review: Medical Weight Loss Solutions (Jul '08)
|Dec 6
|medical weight loss
|64
|Hartselle to ban nightclubs, bars: (Oct '10)
|Dec 3
|ThomasA
|3
|Hartselle Hunt & Fish Club
|Nov 26
|Silvio Gattuso
|1
|gods will (Nov '12)
|Nov 26
|Maggie Simpson
|2
|Any Pizza Hut employees in Hartselle who have h... (Mar '13)
|Nov 26
|Maggie Simpson
|2
|16 year old keeps sexting my husband (Jun '14)
|Nov 26
|Punisher
|3
Find what you want!
Search Hartselle Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC