Mother, daughter charged with meth possession

The Morgan County Drug Task Force arrested a mother and daughter Monday for unlawful possession of a controlled substance, Morgan County Sheriff Ana Franklin said. Angela Terrell, 45, and Taylor Terrell, 20, were arrested in Hartselle after a Drug Task Force agent was called to a traffic stop when Hartselle police discovered what they believed to be methamphetamine inside the pair's vehicle, Franklin said.

