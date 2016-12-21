Mother, daughter charged with meth po...

Mother, daughter charged with meth possession

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Dec 20 Read more: The Decatur Daily

The Morgan County Drug Task Force arrested a mother and daughter Monday for unlawful possession of a controlled substance, Morgan County Sheriff Ana Franklin said. Angela Terrell, 45, and Taylor Terrell, 20, were arrested in Hartselle after a Drug Task Force agent was called to a traffic stop when Hartselle police discovered what they believed to be methamphetamine inside the pair's vehicle, Franklin said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Decatur Daily.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hartselle Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
McClary Tire Center Dec 15 PATRIOT 1
Review: Medical Weight Loss Solutions (Jul '08) Dec 6 medical weight loss 64
News Hartselle to ban nightclubs, bars: (Oct '10) Dec 3 ThomasA 3
Hartselle Hunt & Fish Club Nov 26 Silvio Gattuso 1
gods will (Nov '12) Nov 26 Maggie Simpson 2
Any Pizza Hut employees in Hartselle who have h... (Mar '13) Nov 26 Maggie Simpson 2
16 year old keeps sexting my husband (Jun '14) Nov 26 Punisher 3
See all Hartselle Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hartselle Forum Now

Hartselle Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hartselle Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
 

Hartselle, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,121 • Total comments across all topics: 277,298,673

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC