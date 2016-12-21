Hartselle council eyes ways to use alcohol tax
How Hartselle will use the revenue from the sales of alcohol was not completely decided last week, but the city council asked city attorney Larry Madison to draft a resolution requesting the alcohol tax money be used for capital needs within the city.
