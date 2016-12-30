Hartselle business owners able to app...

Hartselle business owners able to apply for liquor license

Friday Dec 30

Business owners in Hartselle are now able to begin the application process to sell alcohol. After years of failed wet-dry votes, the move passed in November.

Hartselle, AL

