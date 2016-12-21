Disposing bulky items to become more convenient for Morgan residents

Morgan County officials hope a planned program to allow residents to dispose of furniture and other bulky items at no cost year-round will reduce illegal dumping and properties that have junk in plain sight. Johnny Howell, director of the Environmental/Recycling Department, plans to place dumpsters at the Environmental/Recycling Department location in Hartselle and the District 4 shop in Cotaco.

