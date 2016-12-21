Christmas Meals at Hartselle Church of Christ
Anna Kate Reynolds helps other members of Hartselle Church of Christ as they prepare meals to be delivered to needy families on Christmas day. JERONIMO NISA/DECATUR DAILY Members of Hartselle Church of Christ carry meals to be delivered to needy families on Christmas day.
