Building on a Prayer: Volunteers rally around Hartselle Camp Meeting
Board by board, the hands of neighbors, recovering drug addicts, police officers, community activists and ministers built a structure to further the mission of a church camp where thousands of worshippers dedicated their lives to Christ. Dozens gathered at the Hartselle Tabernacle on Sunday to mark the completion of the caretakers' cottage and to celebrate the extension of the ministry.
