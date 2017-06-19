Blimp deflates, bursts into flamesa

JUNE 15: A blimp floats over the crowd during the first round of the 2017 U.S. Open at Erin Hills on June 15, 2017 in Hartford, Wisconsin. ERIN - A PenFed blimp deflated, burst into flames and crashed late Thursday morning near the U.S. Open at Erin Hills.

